Chateau des Charmes Aligoté 2016, Niagara

- Rating
- 87.00
- Year
- 2016
- Region
- Ontario
- Varietal
- Aligoté
- Price
- $15.95
Light-medium-bodied, dry and silky, this is based on the unsung white grape of Burgundy, aligoté. It may be no complex chardonnay (Burgundy's dominant white), but one could consider that to be a charm of this unassuming but balanced wine. There's no oak, just pure, delicate fruit suggesting soft pear and apple. Aligoté may be most famous as the most appropriate base wine in a kir cocktail (white wine with a splash of crème de cassis), but this is pleasant on its own and would be well suited to light and simple fish or chicken dishes. Available in Ontario.
