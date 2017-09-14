Ardiel Cider House Premium Artisan Dry Apple Cider, Ontario

- Rating
- 88.00
- Region
- Ontario
- Price
- $2.85/473 ml
The fruit here comes from a family that's been growing varieties of eating apples for almost a century in the Beaver Valley, south of Georgian Bay. The cider itself is produced by neighbouring Georgian Hills Vineyards, a pioneering winery at which apple grower John Ardiel is a partner. It shows good, sweet-tart balance and finishes relatively dry, with an applesauce and pineapple core and a whisper of earthiness. Ardiel balances out the fermented juice's tartness by blending in naturally sweet, unfermented apple juice and a splash of ice cider. The style is clean and refreshing, with moderate carbonation and 6-per-cent alcohol. Suitable for sipping the modern way – on the rocks – it would also make a fine low-alcohol alternative to a sparkling-wine apéritif, served in a flute glass. Available in Ontario.
