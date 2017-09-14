 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Ardiel Cider House Premium Artisan Dry Apple Cider, Ontario

Wine Review

Ardiel Cider House Premium Artisan Dry Apple Cider, Ontario

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
88.00
Region
Ontario
Price
$2.85/473 ml

The fruit here comes from a family that's been growing varieties of eating apples for almost a century in the Beaver Valley, south of Georgian Bay. The cider itself is produced by neighbouring Georgian Hills Vineyards, a pioneering winery at which apple grower John Ardiel is a partner. It shows good, sweet-tart balance and finishes relatively dry, with an applesauce and pineapple core and a whisper of earthiness. Ardiel balances out the fermented juice's tartness by blending in naturally sweet, unfermented apple juice and a splash of ice cider. The style is clean and refreshing, with moderate carbonation and 6-per-cent alcohol. Suitable for sipping the modern way – on the rocks – it would also make a fine low-alcohol alternative to a sparkling-wine apéritif, served in a flute glass. Available in Ontario.

Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.