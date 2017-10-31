 Skip to main content

Kew Vineyards Pinot Noir 2013, Ontario

Wine Review

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
90.00
Year
2013
Region
Niagara
Varietal
Pinot noir
Price
$23.95

Light-medium-bodied, this well-made pinot comes across with jammy, berry-plum fruit yet stays admirably dry, with pleasantly and gently dusty tannins. And it reveals an earthy-underbrush side, slightly amplified, it would seem, by four good years of maturation. Excellent, flavourful varietal character. Available in Ontario.

About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

