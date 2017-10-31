Trapiche Broquel Malbec 2015, Argentina

Rating 88.00 Year 2015 Region Mendoza Varietal Malbec Price $15

A premium malbec from a large Argentine exporter, Broquel has been consistently good over the years. The 2015 is plush-textured, with welcome chalky grip on the dry finish. The flavours hint at plum, cherry and vanilla, with a touch of dark Easter-egg chocolate. Chunky, balanced and crowd-friendly. A good buy at the above Ontario price, Broquel is on sale in the province for $13 until Nov. 5, $16.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $18.99 in Saskatchewan, $15.99 in Manitoba, $15.55 in Quebec, $16.50 in New Brunswick, $16.99 in Prince Edward Island (currently on sale for $14.99), $17 in Nova Scotia, $17.28 in Newfoundland. The Broquel also forms part of a three-bottle Trapiche Malbec Trio variety gift pack being released in Ontario for the holidays at $42.95.