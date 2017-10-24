 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Lavau Rasteau 2014, France

Wine Review

Lavau Rasteau 2014, France

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
88.00
Year
2014
Region
Rhône Valley
Varietal
Red blend
Price
$19.95

A 50/50 blend of grenache and syrah. Earthy and leafy from the get-go, followed by blackberry jam and hints of licorice and black pepper. More fruit and earthiness than the classic southern Rhône burst of herbs, but a change of pace is nice, too. Available in Ontario.

Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨