Lavau Rasteau 2014, France

- Rating
- 88.00
- Year
- 2014
- Region
- Rhône Valley
- Varietal
- Red blend
- Price
- $19.95
A 50/50 blend of grenache and syrah. Earthy and leafy from the get-go, followed by blackberry jam and hints of licorice and black pepper. More fruit and earthiness than the classic southern Rhône burst of herbs, but a change of pace is nice, too. Available in Ontario.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨