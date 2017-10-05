Manoir de Mercey Châteaubeau Mercurey 2014, France

- Rating
- 90.00
- Year
- 2014
- Region
- Mercurey
- Price
- $29.95
A relative value (it's always relative when it comes to red Burgundy, n'est-ce pas?) from 60-year-old vines in the Mercurey appellation. Juicy, crisp and slightly and pleasantly tannic, with a gentle squeeze on the palate. Cherry and raspberry along with raw beef, smoke and underbrush. Handsomely, not overtly, oaked. Available in Ontario.
