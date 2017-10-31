Melini Chianti Classico Riserva 2009, Italy

Rating 90.00 Year 2009 Region Tuscany Varietal Red blend Price $18.95

Attractively supple and silky yet vibrant with tangy spice and a snappy, saline quality. Medium-bodied, this is smartly oaked riserva Chianti, which should not to be confused with the decent but more cheap-and-cheerful Melini entry-level Chianti. It's showing well at eight years of age and could develop for another four or five years, though not much more. Already a good deal from a large and well-known brand, it's on sale in Ontario for $15.95 until Nov. 5, various prices in Alberta.