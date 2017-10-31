 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Melini Chianti Classico Riserva 2009, Italy

Wine Review

Melini Chianti Classico Riserva 2009, Italy

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
90.00
Year
2009
Region
Tuscany
Varietal
Red blend
Price
$18.95

Attractively supple and silky yet vibrant with tangy spice and a snappy, saline quality. Medium-bodied, this is smartly oaked riserva Chianti, which should not to be confused with the decent but more cheap-and-cheerful Melini entry-level Chianti. It's showing well at eight years of age and could develop for another four or five years, though not much more. Already a good deal from a large and well-known brand, it's on sale in Ontario for $15.95 until Nov. 5, various prices in Alberta.

Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨