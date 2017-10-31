Melini Chianti Classico Riserva 2009, Italy

- Rating
- 90.00
- Year
- 2009
- Region
- Tuscany
- Varietal
- Red blend
- Price
- $18.95
Attractively supple and silky yet vibrant with tangy spice and a snappy, saline quality. Medium-bodied, this is smartly oaked riserva Chianti, which should not to be confused with the decent but more cheap-and-cheerful Melini entry-level Chianti. It's showing well at eight years of age and could develop for another four or five years, though not much more. Already a good deal from a large and well-known brand, it's on sale in Ontario for $15.95 until Nov. 5, various prices in Alberta.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨