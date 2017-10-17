Mitolo Jester Cabernet Sauvignon 2014, Australia

- Rating
- 89.00
- Year
- 2014
- Region
- McLaren Vale
- Varietal
- Cabernet sauvignon
- Price
- $22.95
There's cheerful, candy-shop berry fruit in this decidedly New World cabernet from McLaren Vale. But it reveals a satisfying savoury character below. Picture currant jam with dustings of cedar and black pepper. Gentle tannins keep things tight and trim. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $22.99 in Manitoba.
