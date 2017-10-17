Passi-Reali Vino Organico 2016, Italy

- Rating
- 87.00
- Year
- 2016
- Region
- Abruzzo
- Varietal
- Montepulciano
- Price
- $14.95
A new addition to the LCBO's always-available general-listing aisles. It should prove popular, and not just for its organic designation. The big-font label is eye-catching, and the flavours in the bottle are not shy. This is one smooth, cuddly red, creamy-textured, with ripe, soft cherry-and-plum fruit (a note of prune in the background, too). Made in the appassimento style, with dried grapes, it's also layered with baking spices and warm alcohol. Available in Ontario.
