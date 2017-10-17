 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Passi-Reali Vino Organico 2016, Italy

Wine Review

Passi-Reali Vino Organico 2016, Italy

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
87.00
Year
2016
Region
Abruzzo
Varietal
Montepulciano
Price
$14.95

A new addition to the LCBO's always-available general-listing aisles. It should prove popular, and not just for its organic designation. The big-font label is eye-catching, and the flavours in the bottle are not shy. This is one smooth, cuddly red, creamy-textured, with ripe, soft cherry-and-plum fruit (a note of prune in the background, too). Made in the appassimento style, with dried grapes, it's also layered with baking spices and warm alcohol. Available in Ontario.

Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.