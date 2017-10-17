Paxton Biodynamic MV Shiraz 2015, Australia

- Rating
- 92.00
- Year
- 2015
- Region
- McLaren Vale
- Varietal
- Shiraz
- Food Pairing
- Hearty meat dishes
- Price
- $19.95
Major red wine for the moolah. And it's organic. Full-bodied, smooth and succulent, it displays rich plum jam, hints of licorice, dark chocolate, damp earth, pepper and vanilla. Perfect for hearty meat dishes and all sorts of fall and wintry fare. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $25.09 in Newfoundland.
