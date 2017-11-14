Pepper Tree Merlot 2014, Australia

- Rating
- 89.00
- Year
- 2014
- Region
- South Australia
- Varietal
- Merlot
- Price
- $22.95
Full and juicy, with candy-shop gummy fruit suggesting plum and currant, and a lively herbal character, notes of licorice and leather, and a tangy lift. A well-proportioned and refreshing Australian red. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta.
