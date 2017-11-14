 Skip to main content

Pepper Tree Merlot 2014, Australia

Pepper Tree Merlot 2014, Australia

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
89.00
Year
2014
Region
South Australia
Varietal
Merlot
Price
$22.95

Full and juicy, with candy-shop gummy fruit suggesting plum and currant, and a lively herbal character, notes of licorice and leather, and a tangy lift. A well-proportioned and refreshing Australian red. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta.

About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

