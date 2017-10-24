Quails’ Gate Old Vines Foch 2015, British Columbia

Rating 89.00 Year 2015 Region Okanagan Valley Varietal Maréchal Foch Food Pairing Grilled red meats, burgers, chili con carne Price $24.99 in B.C.

Okanagan 39 years ago, which makes the plants ancient by Canadian standards. Quails' Gate excels with this hybrid red variety, aging it for 18 months in American-oak barrels for a full-flavoured profile. The wine is full-bodied and gutsy, with a flavour profile that comes across like juicy forest berries colliding with spiced chocolate and smoked meat. Great for grilled red meats, including burgers or spicy chili con carne, among other things. Available direct from the winery, quailsgate.com.