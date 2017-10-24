 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Quails’ Gate Old Vines Foch 2015, British Columbia

Wine Review

Quails’ Gate Old Vines Foch 2015, British Columbia

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
89.00
Year
2015
Region
Okanagan Valley
Varietal
Maréchal Foch
Food Pairing
Grilled red meats, burgers, chili con carne
Price
$24.99 in B.C.

Okanagan 39 years ago, which makes the plants ancient by Canadian standards. Quails' Gate excels with this hybrid red variety, aging it for 18 months in American-oak barrels for a full-flavoured profile. The wine is full-bodied and gutsy, with a flavour profile that comes across like juicy forest berries colliding with spiced chocolate and smoked meat. Great for grilled red meats, including burgers or spicy chili con carne, among other things. Available direct from the winery, quailsgate.com.

Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨