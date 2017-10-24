Quails’ Gate Old Vines Foch 2015, British Columbia

- Rating
- 89.00
- Year
- 2015
- Region
- Okanagan Valley
- Varietal
- Maréchal Foch
- Food Pairing
- Grilled red meats, burgers, chili con carne
- Price
- $24.99 in B.C.
Okanagan 39 years ago, which makes the plants ancient by Canadian standards. Quails' Gate excels with this hybrid red variety, aging it for 18 months in American-oak barrels for a full-flavoured profile. The wine is full-bodied and gutsy, with a flavour profile that comes across like juicy forest berries colliding with spiced chocolate and smoked meat. Great for grilled red meats, including burgers or spicy chili con carne, among other things. Available direct from the winery, quailsgate.com.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨