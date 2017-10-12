Robert Mondavi Napa Valley Chardonnay 2014, California

- Rating
- 92.00
- Year
- 2014
- Region
- Napa Valley
- Varietal
- Chardonnay
- Price
- $29.95
A classically full-bodied, richly flavoured and toasty Napa chardonnay that manages to exhibit impressive balance as well as finely layered complexity. Drippy and lavish tropical-pineapple fruit finds support from notes of butter, vanilla and toasted almond, with fresh acidity on the long finish. Smartly oaked. Available in Ontario at the above price, $28.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $27.40 in Quebec, $32.49 in Nova Scotia.
