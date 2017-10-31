Ségla 2010, France

- Rating
- 93.00
- Year
- 2010
- Region
- Bordeaux
- Varietal
- Red blend
- Price
- $69.95
Pricy, to be sure. But this is the baby brother (or sister) to the much more expensive flagship wine of Château Rauzan-Ségla, the famed second-growth Bordeaux property in Margaux that's owned by the luxury-goods house Chanel. And take note of the vintage: It's from 2010, a banner year for the region. Medium-full, the wine is gently dusty and optimally ripe, showing great fruit purity and notes of mint and pencil shavings (call it minerality if you prefer). A red with finesse and energy. If you're the type to occasionally splurge to this degree on a fine, cellar-worthy wine, take this one very seriously. Available in Ontario.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨