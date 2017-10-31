 Skip to main content

Ségla 2010, France

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
93.00
Year
2010
Region
Bordeaux
Varietal
Red blend
Price
$69.95

Pricy, to be sure. But this is the baby brother (or sister) to the much more expensive flagship wine of Château Rauzan-Ségla, the famed second-growth Bordeaux property in Margaux that's owned by the luxury-goods house Chanel. And take note of the vintage: It's from 2010, a banner year for the region. Medium-full, the wine is gently dusty and optimally ripe, showing great fruit purity and notes of mint and pencil shavings (call it minerality if you prefer). A red with finesse and energy. If you're the type to occasionally splurge to this degree on a fine, cellar-worthy wine, take this one very seriously. Available in Ontario.

About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Beppi Crosariol

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

