Tessellae Vieilles Vignes Carignan 2015, France

- Rating
- 91.00
- Year
- 2015
- Region
- Roussillon
- Varietal
- Carignan
- Price
- $17.95
A big red, to be sure. Chewy-dense, with opulent blackberry-jam fruit, black pepper and whiffs of tobacco and damp earth. For those who like their wines smooth and powerful. Available in Ontario.
