The Beau’s Mix – Fall 2017, Ontario

Rating 92.00 Price $21.95 for four 600-ml bottles

Beau's, the Eastern Ontario brewery, is known not just for a vast array of excellent brews but also for putting together enticing mixed-packs containing four 600-millilitre bottles of seasonally appropriate selections. The numerical score above specifically applies to one of the gems in this pack, the Cranberry Derby, but, depending on your taste, you might be just as drawn to two other superb selections, the Spice Principle spiced weissbier and Sergeant Stripes Export Stout. Consider it an averaged-out score, then, because I would give the glorious Spice Principle a 93 if it were standing on its own. (The fourth selection in the pack is the brewery's flagship, always-available Lug Tread, which is popular in bars across the province and beyond.)

Cranberry Derby is an oat ale that manages to capture invigorating tartness without veering into the trendy, acquired-taste world of sour beer. It shows creamy effervescence and a malty undertow supporting the pucker-inducing cranberry essence, joined by an autumnal grain-elevator aromatic note. Precision brewed and weighing in at an alcohol content of 6.3 per cent. Meanwhile, the Spice Principle, at 5.6 per cent, offers a medium body, moderate effervescence and a sweet-orange core that turns very dry and tangy, with complex, layered spice notes that go beyond the standard clove-coriander nuances of a typical German weissbier. In fact, it's a wheat ale brewed with coriander, turmeric, cumin, pepper and ginger. One very inspired brew. Available in Ontario.