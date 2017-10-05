Torres Altos Ibericos Rioja Crianza 2014, Spain

- Rating
- 88.00
- Year
- 2014
- Region
- Rioja
- Price
- $12.75
Surprisingly good, and true, Rioja for the money (at least at the low, low Ontario price; not so much in Nova Scotia). Medium-bodied, very dry and tangy, with cedary-spicy-tobacco-like notes over ripe cherry and plum fruit. Fine for roast lamb. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alta., $17.82 in Sask., $15.60 in Que., $18.29 in N.B., $19.99 in N.S., $19.19 in PEI.
