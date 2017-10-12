Township 7 Pinot Gris 2016, British Columbia

- Rating
- 89.00
- Year
- 2016
- Region
- Okanagan Valley
- Varietal
- Pinot gris
- Price
- $17.97 in B.C.
An unoaked gris, medium-bodied, with solid mid-palate weight delivering flavours of ripe peach and pear along with lemon zest and a nuance of spice. The finish is bright and crisp. Available direct from the winery, township7.com.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨