Trapiche Broquel Malbec 2015, Argentina

- Rating
- 88.00
- Year
- 2015
- Region
- Mendoza
- Varietal
- Malbec
- Price
- $15
A premium malbec from a large Argentine exporter, Broquel has been consistently good over the years. The 2015 is plush-textured, with welcome chalky grip on the dry finish. The flavours hint at plum, cherry and vanilla, with a touch of dark Easter-egg chocolate. Chunky, balanced and crowd-friendly. A good buy at the above Ontario price, Broquel is on sale in the province for $13 until Nov. 5, $16.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $18.99 in Saskatchewan, $15.99 in Manitoba, $15.55 in Quebec, $16.50 in New Brunswick, $16.99 in Prince Edward Island (currently on sale for $14.99), $17 in Nova Scotia, $17.28 in Newfoundland. The Broquel also forms part of a three-bottle Trapiche Malbec Trio variety gift pack being released in Ontario for the holidays at $42.95.
