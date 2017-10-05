Vanessa Vineyard Merlot 2014, British Columbia

- Rating
- 90.00
- Year
- 2014
- Region
- Similkameen Valley
- Price
- $34.95
The venerable Okanagan veteran Howard Soon (who recently "retired" from Sandhill after a distinguished career overseeing that and several other brands) has resurfaced as master winemaker for Vanessa Vineyard in the Similkameen Valley. This is an ambitious estate with a focus on full-bodied reds (plus a rosé). The 2014 merlot is a blend of 85-per-cent merlot and 15-per-cent cabernet franc, with a smooth, luscious texture carrying flavours of ripe plum, currant jam, cocoa, tangy cedar and toasty oak. Well-structured. Available direct, Vanessavineyard.com.
