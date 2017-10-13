How much do you know about the food you consume? Take our quiz

1 Which of the following statements about breakfast cereal is false?

a. A bowl of Post Sugar-Crisp contains as much sugar as a Mr. Big bar

b. A typical serving of Cocoa Puffs is the equivalent of downing a 50-gram bag of Hershey’s Kisses

c. Starting the day with a serving of Corn Pops, Honeycomb or Lucky Charms is about the same as gobbling a KitKat

d. “Reduced sugar” versions of morning favourites like Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops contain as much sugar as a Reese’s peanut butter cup

e. Mini-Wheats have as much sugar in a serving as a Kinder Surprise

f. None of the above