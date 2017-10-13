 Skip to main content

How much do you know about the food you consume? Take our quiz

QUIZ

How much do you know about the food you consume?

In Canada, we throw out $31-billion of food every year. We consume even more. But how much do we actually know about the food we produce, eat and throw away? Take this quiz to find out

SHELBY BLACKLEY

Every year in Canada, we throw out over $31-billion worth of food. In the world, 3.9 billion tons of food are produced for human consumption. And we consume it in different ways - whole foods, fried foods, sugar consumption and a variety of meals to meet our preferences and needs. But how much do you know about food, something that is a staple in an every day life? This quiz looks at questions around production, consumption, calorie intake and the glycemic index. Take it and see how much you know.

1 Which of the following statements about breakfast cereal is false?
a. A bowl of Post Sugar-Crisp contains as much sugar as a Mr. Big bar
b. A typical serving of Cocoa Puffs is the equivalent of downing a 50-gram bag of Hershey’s Kisses
c. Starting the day with a serving of Corn Pops, Honeycomb or Lucky Charms is about the same as gobbling a KitKat
d. “Reduced sugar” versions of morning favourites like Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops contain as much sugar as a Reese’s peanut butter cup
e. Mini-Wheats have as much sugar in a serving as a Kinder Surprise
f. None of the above

Answer: f. They are all true. You can read more about this here.

2 Approximately how many teaspoons of sugar are in a typical can of cola?
a. Seven
b. Nine
c. Two
d. Less than one

Answer: b. There are around nine teaspoons (35 grams) of sugar in a typical 12-ounce can of cola. In a 590 ml bottle of cola, there are a whopping 15.5 teaspoons of sugar!

3 In 2015, how much of the world’s adult population was considered obese?
a. 7 per cent
b. 13 per cent
c. 50 per cent
d. 62 per cent

Answer: b. According to the World Health Organization, about 39 per cent of adults aged 18 years and older were overweight in 2014, and 13 per cent were obese. This number is expected to grow over subsequent years.

4 Ontario’s Healthy Menu Choices Act introduced calorie counts on menus in restaurants across the province at the beginning of 2017. At which of the following stores are you not likely to see calories listed?
a. Your local Starbucks
b. The McDonald's at the end of your street
c. Your favourite family-owned food diner
d. Boston Pizza
d. All of the above

Answer: c. Ontario’s Healthy Menu Choices Act introduced calorie counts on menus at all food-service chains with 20 or more locations in Ontario. So, your favourite diner is not required to list the calories found in its signature fish and chips dish.

5 Which has the most calories?
a. A Boston cream doughnut from Tim Hortons
b. 100 grams of Lay’s plain potato chips
c. A venti mocha frappuccino from Starbucks

Answer: b. Even though the doughnut has 250 calories and the mocha frappuccino has 520 calories, 100 grams of Lay’s potato chips have 570 calories.

6 According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), 33 per cent of women of reproductive age are affected by anemia. Which vitamin or mineral are they deficient in?
a. Magnesium
b. Vitamin E
c. Iron
d. Calcium

Answer: c. Iron is an important mineral. The average adult women needs 15 mg of iron a day, and the average man 9 mg per day. It’s essential for brain development, immune system efficiency, and life-long brain functioning.

7 How much of all food produced globally for human consumption is lost or wasted every year?
a. 1/3
b. 1/5
c. 1/8
d. 1/10

Answer: a. According to the FAO, about one-third of food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted globally, which is about 1.3 billion tons per year. Food is lost or wasted through the supply chain, from the initial production all the way to you consuming it at home.

8 What can you do to ensure food is not wasted?
a. Buy imperfect versions of food that will be wasted if not purchased
b. Only buy what you know you can consume before the food spoils
c. Use all possible parts of your food for various meals
d. Put organic waste into a green bin, for use as compost
e. All of the above

Answer: e. According to the FAO, changes to food loss and waste reduction start with consumer awareness and best practices, such as using all of your food and only buying what you can eat. Food is wasted at every point of the “from the farm to the plate” process. With best practices, the FAO hopes to cut food losses and waste by half by the year 2030.

9 Which foods have the highest levels of waste in the world?
a. Fruits and vegetables
b. Grains and wheats
c. Meats
d. Dairy products
e. None of the above

Answer: a. According to the FAO, fruits and vegetables, plus roots and tubers, have the highest wastage rates of any food. Global quantitative food losses per year are roughly around 40-50 per cent for fruits and vegetables, compared to 30-35 per cent for cereals, fish, meat and dairy.

10 What is the glycemic index?
a. A scale from 1 to 100 that ranks carbohydrate-rich foods by how much they raise blood glucose levels
b. A scale from 1 to 100 that ranks the amount of sugar you can eat in a day, based on your calorie consumption
c. A scale from 1 to 100 that ranks all of the foods of the world and how much sugar they have in them
d. A scale from 1 to 100 that ranks your body’s glucose level

Answer: a. The glycemic index (GI) ranks carbohydrate-rich foods by how much they raise blood glucose, or sugar, levels compared to a standard food. The standard food is glucose or white bread. Eating foods with a low GI may help you control your blood sugar levels, cholesterol levels and your appetite, and lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

11 Which type of bread has a high GI?
a. Whole wheat
b. Rye
c. Kaiser roll
d. Pumpernickel

Answer: c. A Kaiser roll has a high glycemic index, like white bread, of 73 (for 30 grams). A better alternative would be whole-wheat bread, and an even better option would be pumpernickel bread.

12 Which country is the largest exporter of bananas?
a. Ecuador
b. Costa Rica
c. Nigeria
d. Mexico

Answer: a. Ecuador is the largest exporter of bananas in the world and, according to the FAO, its share of the world banana trade is on the rise.

13 Which two countries were the largest exporters of beef in 2016?
a. India and Brazil
b. Norway and India
c. Mexico and United States
d. United States and Australia

Answer: a. According to the FAO, India and Brazil have held the top spots for beef exports over the past decade, each exporting around 1.85 million metric tons of beef in 2016. Each country is responsible for almost 20 per cent of the world’s beef exports.

14 Which type of marine animal was captured the most for human consumption in 2014?
a. Mollusks (clams, oysters, squid, cuttlefish, octopus)
b. Crustaceans (lobster, crab, shrimp)
c. Finfish (salmon, tilapia, bass)
d. Other animals

Answer: c. In 2014, 49.8 million tonnes of finfish were harvested, while 16.1 million tonnes of molluscs, 6.9 million tonnes of crustaceans and 7.3 million tonnes of other aquatic animals (like frogs) were harvested, according to the FAO. Almost all fish produced from aquaculture is destined for human consumption.

How did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result
Well done!
Not bad. Want to try again?
Not so good. Want to try again?

