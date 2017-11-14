How to match your workout to your job

Just as every job requires a specific educational path (you don't study accounting to become a doctor), every lifestyle requires a tailored physical path. My advice is to train for your job as an athlete would train for an athletic event. This way, you can reduce opportunities for injury and work-related aches and pains and improve performance.

For standing jobs

"Standing jobs" exist on a continuum from those requiring minimal manual labour (checkout clerks) to those requiring bouts of heavy lifting (nurses and servers). Regardless, standing for hours on end is hard on the body. It frequently results in achy legs and feet (especially if you are repetitively bending, lifting and twisting with bad posture), a sore back and a feeling of all-over stiffness and physical depletion.

At work: Stand equally on both legs. Keep your knees slightly bent. Invest in appropriate footwear and orthotics if needed.

Stand equally on both legs. Keep your knees slightly bent. Invest in appropriate footwear and orthotics if needed. At the gym: Strengthen your ankles, glutes, upper back and core. Try bridge toe taps to strengthen your glutes and guard against shin splints (a common complaint of those who stand). Lie on your back. Use your bum to lift and lower your hips. After 15 reps, hold up. Lift and lower the front of your feet 30 times. Also try calf raises, squats, bent-over rows and lunges. If you twist repetitively to one side (eg, cashiers), do exercises that rotate you in the opposite direction.

For desk jobs

Sitting typically results in back and neck pain, tight hip flexors, a rounded posture and poor core engagement – not to mention decreased cardiovascular health, decreased energy and alertness and low mood.

At work: Get up regularly. Walk around. When sitting, sit tall, engage your core and sit equally on both sit bones. Consider a SitFit (a small inflatable cushion), which will provide feedback regarding pelvic placement. Ensure your work space is as ergonomically appropriate as possible.

Get up regularly. Walk around. When sitting, sit tall, engage your core and sit equally on both sit bones. Consider a SitFit (a small inflatable cushion), which will provide feedback regarding pelvic placement. Ensure your work space is as ergonomically appropriate as possible. At the gym: Do cardio. Strengthen your glutes, upper back and core. Try lunge and single-arm rows. Stand facing the cable machine, right leg forward. (At home, attach a resistance band to something stable.) Holding the cable handle or band with your right hand, lunge. As you stand, use your upper back to row your right arm. Keep your pelvis stable. Repeat 10 times and switch sides.

For jobs requiring manual labour

Running heavy equipment, lifting heavy objects and continuous physical exertion can lead to (at best) overworked bodies and (at worst) strained or pulled muscles, herniated discs and nerve impingements.

At work: Warm-up before your shift and, while on the job, be mindful and alert. Exhaustion and poor form exacerbate the potential for injury.

Warm-up before your shift and, while on the job, be mindful and alert. Exhaustion and poor form exacerbate the potential for injury. At the gym: Consider a session with an expert to learn proper lifting techniques. Prioritize cardio (to build stamina), functional exercises such as squats and strength exercises that offset the motions required for your job. If you’re constantly bent over, do exercises that force you to stand tall. Try single-arm farmer’s walks. Hold a weight in your right hand. Walk forward. Don’t let the weight manipulate your body. Keep your pelvis and shoulders stable and core engaged. Switch sides.

Final note

The workout guidelines are broken down into gym and self-care to highlight that, no matter what, daily motion is possible. Exhausted? Need a recovery day? Stuck late at the office? Do a self-care workout. Self-care workouts are short and can be done anywhere. They will always – even after a long day – make you feel better, not worse.

Kathleen Trotter is a personal trainer, Pilates equipment specialist and author of Finding Your Fit. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter @KTrotterFitness.

