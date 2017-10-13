What our kids say: Canada’s schoolchildren send in their thoughts on wasting food

We asked teachers across Canada to send us their students' best ideas for cutting down on food waste. We were delighted by the inspiring and creative submissions – poems, posters, and more – touching on portion sizes, composting, misshapen produce, world hunger and global warming. We've picked a few to share with you here. You can also see them on our Instagram account, @globeandmail.



The worlds wasting precious food

We need to know what else to do

Like looking for that rotting date

Or smaller portions on your plate

Or giving extras to the poor

Or buying less instead of more

Or composting all those healthy goods

And doing what we know we should

Like boxing up your fancy meal

And offering a special deal

To mark down food with crazy looks

And order less from the cooks

Freeze foods you couldn't have ate

And take them out before it's too late

So next time you ask what's the matter

Take a look at your silver platter

Don't waste the thing we really need

In the eyes of hunger and the hands of greed.

- Julianna Tschaja, Newfoundland