What our kids say: Canada's schoolchildren send in their thoughts on wasting food
Even a child can see it's wrong to waste food. On World Food Day, many have clever ideas to help solve the problem
We asked teachers across Canada to send us their students' best ideas for cutting down on food waste. We were delighted by the inspiring and creative submissions – poems, posters, and more – touching on portion sizes, composting, misshapen produce, world hunger and global warming. We've picked a few to share with you here. You can also see them on our Instagram account, @globeandmail.
The worlds wasting precious food
We need to know what else to do
Like looking for that rotting date
Or smaller portions on your plate
Or giving extras to the poor
Or buying less instead of more
Or composting all those healthy goods
And doing what we know we should
Like boxing up your fancy meal
And offering a special deal
To mark down food with crazy looks
And order less from the cooks
Freeze foods you couldn't have ate
And take them out before it's too late
So next time you ask what's the matter
Take a look at your silver platter
Don't waste the thing we really need
In the eyes of hunger and the hands of greed.
- Julianna Tschaja, Newfoundland
