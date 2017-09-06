A classic black-and-white living room – with a twist

When designer Jessica Helps received the commission to design the interiors for a new low-rise condo building in Toronto's Parkdale neighbourhood, she wasn't planning on purchasing a unit for herself. But as she began the work, Helps fell in love with a compact two-storey corner unit with a wraparound terrace. "I'm a single lady, with a tiny dog, so I only needed a one bedroom," says Helps, who shares the home with Frankie, a rambunctious four-pound Yorkshire Terrier. "I love the openness."

The small downstairs living space retains that airy quality due to Helps's strategic use of a black-and-white palette, an aesthetic she first began to appreciate through her love of old Hollywood black-and-white films. "My mom and I would watch them all the time," says the the founder of Wolfe Interior Design who cites Casablanca as her favourite. "[Black and white] is just so classic. There is something timeless about it and also something nostalgic. Even if you take a photo today in black and white, it has a classy elegance about it. And I feel that translates to interiors as well. It never goes out of style, and it always has that Hollywood glam no matter what," Helps says.

With that in mind, she opted for a paint colour of stark white and crisp white window shades to set the background for the seating area, which is anchored by a classic Crate & Barrel sofa in neutral raw linen. Offering contrast is a dramatic black concrete table from Casalife, which gives the room a bit of a rougher industrial look, as does the refurbished film studio light, a handiwork of her father Gary Helps, a graphic designer with a side business in lighting called Metalmorphia. "He finds them and refinishes them. It's a film lamp, but he's rewired it so it can take household bulbs," says Helps.

Story continues below advertisement

Raised in a creative family, the designer's childhood home was much more eclectic than her current paired-down aesthetic. "It was much more traditional," she says. "My family is big on antiques. We also lived in South America, and that had a lot of influence." Time spent down south taught her to always look for artisanal design qualities, especially when it comes to textiles. "I love that handmade quality," she says of the pillows from CB2 and V de V. "They remind me of some of the South American stuff we had in my house growing up – the raw wool, knotted yarn look."

Helps is also partial to the naturalistic quality of Scandinavian design, demonstrated with high-quality animal skins. "I love a good cowhide, and this one kind of looks like a painting to me, with splotches," she says. "I love that it's grey and white. These I find a little bit harder to find than the typical black and white." The caramel leather CB2 pouf complements the warmth of the American walnut floors. And there's still room for a bit of eclecticism. "The birdcage: it's an antique. My dad got it from an antique market and gave it to me as a birthday gift. I've been looking for one for a while that has the hoop fixture on the top – it's pretty unique."

Always on a hunt for rare objects for herself or her clients, the designer often spends her weekends scouring antique auctions outside of the city. But that's not the case on lazy days when Helps retreats to her black-and-white urban oasis. "A Sunday nap on that sofa is insane: It just swallows you. If you sit there, you have no chance of getting up anytime soon," she says.

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.

