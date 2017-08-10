August 10: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The year ahead promises to be magical. Both at home and at work your joyful and generous personality will attract good fortune on a daily basis – all you have to do is be open to new ideas and be ready to act when the opportunity arises.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

The sun's journey through your fellow fire sign of Leo may not have lived up to its billing as yet but what happens over the next 24 hours will more than make up for it. Today's sun-Jupiter link will boost your self-belief – and your success rate.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

If you have made a mistake of some kind you must admit it and then set about putting it right. It does not matter that you made an error – you're only human after all – but it does matter that you have enough self-awareness to realize it.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Your No. 1 priority now is to go out and have fun with your friends. If you allow your work or family matters to hold you back then almost certainly you will look back a week or so from now and wish you had been more adventurous.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You cannot spend your way out of a bad mood, so don't even think of trying. The only thing that is going to turn your mood around is to get working on something that you find meaningful, so get creative, get artistic and get going!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

There are so many influences working in your favour now that anything you start over the next 24 hours is guaranteed to be a success. Today's sun-Jupiter link will encourage you to think big, talk big and act big – yes, even bigger than usual!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You have a special talent for being able to work out what people are thinking and if you focus on that today you will come up with some amazing insights into what makes friends and family members tick. Once you know that, you can help them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Listen carefully to what a friend tells you today, even if it turns out to be the opposite of what you were hoping to hear. The planets indicate if you follow their advice you will make fantastic progress, with very little effort on your part.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The tougher the test the more you like it and with today's sun-Jupiter link protecting you there is no doubt at all that you will rise to the challenge and finish ahead of those who oppose you. Be bold, be brave, be the one who makes waves.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You are under no obligation to compromise your beliefs, not now, not ever, not for anyone. With Jupiter, your ruler, energized by the sun today you don't have to find the middle ground – just power ahead with what you know is right.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

What you are promised and what you are given may be two very different things over the next 24 hours but that does not mean it is not worth having. On the contrary, in time you will come to realize it was precisely what your situation required.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The best way to deal with people who are overly aggressive is to ignore them. However, if that is not possible today you should use your keen sense of humor to make them look silly, while making those smart enough to get your jokes laugh.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You don't lack for good ideas but what are you going to do with them all? You will find that question easier to answer if you cut down your aims to just one single thing. If you have too many ideas and plans you may never get started.

