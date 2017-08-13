August 13: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Saturn link on your birthday means you will have to work extremely hard over the coming 12 months. Rather than being a bad thing it is actually very good as you are working well below capacity. Financial rewards may be slow in coming though.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You may no longer be in a strong enough position to call the shots in certain areas but that could be a good thing. This week's sun-Saturn link suggests you will do better in the long-term if you let others lead the way now. Is that really so hard?

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

What you do for yourself over the next few days will bring more enjoyment than what other people do for you. Something you make with your hands will surprise those who believe you lack creative ideas. On the contrary, your head is full of them.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You have been ignoring an error of some kind in the misguided belief that it will correct itself if you leave it alone. You're wrong, it won't. If anything it will get worse. You have no choice but to get to the root of the problem – and fix it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You may have to knock a few heads together over the next 24 hours to make others see sense but rather that than you allow an already dangerous situation get even more out of hand. When will others learn that fighting rarely solves anything?

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Early in the new week you will finally admit that a method or routine you have grown comfortable with needs to be changed. It may have worked for you once upon a time but it clearly does not work now, so junk it quickly and move on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

There is no point starting something new this week because with your ruler Mercury now moving retrograde it's highly unlikely it will amount to anything worthwhile. There are though a number of things already on the go that desperately need to be improved.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Early in the new week you will finally accept that many of the things you have been worrying about are simply not worth the trouble. Don't get angry with yourself over it, just laugh at how easily your mind has played so many tricks on you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Someone who thinks they know better than you will try to belittle your opinions and make you feel bad about having them. Don't let them get away with it. You are entitled to your ideas and beliefs. What's more, they are mostly correct.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Before you challenge someone in a position of authority you must be 100-per-cent sure that you can back up your claims with solid facts and figures. It's not enough that your overall assumption is right – the details must be on the money too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You will need to choose between several big objectives this week – you cannot possibly go after them all at the same time. Focus on the one thing that means something to you personally and don't worry about letting others down. Your needs come first.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Something that has been confusing you for ages will make perfect sense over the next few days, or so it seems. There is, however, a danger that you will overlook a factor that makes a huge difference to your calculations. Check and check again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You can sense that someone is not as happy with a certain situation as you are. Do you try to change things just to please them? No you do not. Everything will work out fine if you give it time to settle, so leave well alone for now.

