August 15: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Pluto link on your birthday means you are going to be passionate about something over the coming 12 months. It also means that those who don't agree with your views will oppose you at every turn. It's a fight worth having – and winning.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your mind will be working at a much higher level than usual over the next 24 hours and you will easily find answers to even the most difficult of questions. Take a look in the mirror and salute the genius staring back at you!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may want to back out of some kind of commitment but the planets warn you won't be happy with yourself if you do. Having made a promise you must see it through to the end. It probably won't be as bad as you fear.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A trivial piece of information could have far-reaching consequences, so take it seriously and make sure you pay attention to what is going on around you. Even the smallest of details could make a huge difference, not just today but for weeks to come.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Find ways to turn your big ideas into cash. Some people may try to tell you it is wrong to be rich when so many others are poor but you should not listen to them. Life is not a zero sum game – your success will not impoverish others.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to approach a long-term problem from a completely different angle, not least because all your previous efforts have been both predictable and ineffective. Experiment with new ideas and more up-to-date methods over the next few days.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The facts may tell you one thing but if your instincts point you in a different direction it is your instincts you must follow. A part of you that knows all the answers is trying to influence and guide your everyday mind. Embrace it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don't make threats unless you intend to carry them out. You may get away with it once or twice but after that others will realize that you are all talk and no action. If someone steps over the line today, come down on them hard.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in the area of your chart related to your career and your wider reputation suggests that fame of some sort will be coming your way in the very near future. A week or so from now you could so easily be a star.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your ability to see things which others have missed will put you in a good position over the next three or four days and you are advised to make the most of it. Get ahead of the game this week and then make sure you stay there.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to open your heart not just to people you know but to people everywhere. At some deep level your soul realizes that what you do for your fellow human being you also do for yourself, so be the best friend and neighbor you can be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your mind is exceedingly sharp at the moment and ideas of all sorts will flood your brain. You must – repeat, must – write them all down as and when they arise. If not you will forget half of them and that would be a tragic waste.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Make it your mission in life to say out loud what is in your head and don't worry in the slightest that some people think you should not be so outspoken. Freedom of speech is sacrosanct and if you don't use it you may one day lose it.

