August 22: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Saturn link on your birthday means you have to get serious about the direction your life is taking. You can no longer drift along without a care in the world – you need an aim, you need a plan and you need get serious about it right now.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Practical problems of one kind or another will take up most of your time today. Do what is expected of you, at home and in your job, but find time for your social life as well. It doesn't have to be all work and no play Aries.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You've done plenty for other people of late and must now start thinking about what you can do for yourself. One of the most promising times of the year is beginning, so seize back control of your time and energy and get creative again.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

It's not like you to get emotional for no good reason but it may happen today. Of course, there's nothing wrong with showing your feelings, so long as they don't take over completely. Make sure your head rules your heart at all times.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You will be on the go from first light to last light today, and that's good, but try to pace yourself too, especially around the middle part of the day when there will be so many things going on it will most likely make your head spin.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Stop buzzing around trying to finish all those tasks that are still far from done – they are no longer worth the time or the effort. The less you do today the more new things you will be able to start tomorrow and later in the week.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

A new solar year begins for you today and it could be one of the best. Set yourself targets that test your capabilities but don't take on too much and spread yourself too thin. Save your energy and enthusiasm for what really matters.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Now that the sun is moving into the most sensitive area of your chart it's unlikely you will get your way through sheer force of personality. Play to your strengths and use your Libran persuasive skills to get others to agree with you. Soft power rules.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The only thing that has been holding you back of late is fear of rejection, but the planets suggest you can overcome that fear and make a big impression on people in positions of authority. Tell them what's on your mind, but gently.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The sun's move into the career area of your chart urges you to think big and believe that you have what it takes to succeed. An ambition that up until now has been just a dream has the potential to be your reality – so make it happen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The past few weeks have not been easy and most likely your self-belief has dipped a little, but the good news is that phase is now ending and the next phase will be more to your liking. Your confidence will receive a huge boost today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Try not to let your jealousy show if someone you have feelings for seems to be paying more attention to others than they are to you. Most likely they are playing on your emotions to get a reaction. In future, try paying more attention to them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The sun's move into your opposite sign today means you have no choice but to let partners and colleagues and loved ones have their say. Don't get steamed up if their beliefs don't match your own – you can still be friends on a personal level.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.