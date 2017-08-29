August 29: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Even if you are a plodder by nature you will think and act much faster than usual over the coming 12 months. Just be careful you don't move so fast that you end up making silly mistakes. Attention to detail is important no matter what speed you are travelling.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

You may be tempted to tell someone you are fond of what they want to hear so they are not embarrassed by the truth, but that would be a mistake. It may be good for their ego now but it won't be good for their emotional situation later.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

It is more important than ever now to communicate openly and honestly with partners and loved ones. If you omit awkward facts or bend the truth they will find out in the long-term and the trust that took so long to build up will be lost.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may be impatient to push on with a creative project of some kind but the planets warn it would be a mistake to rush it. If you move too fast you could find that a small step forward has to be followed by a giant step back.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You are always sensitive to other people's feelings but there are times when even a Cancer must tell it like it is, even if it could end in tears. Say what you mean and mean what you say today. If others don't like it, that's too bad.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You know you are in the right and that the facts back up your opinions but certain people still refuse to be convinced. But why are you trying so hard to persuade them? If they don't believe you then so what? You don't need their approval Leo.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Not everyone can live up to your exacting standards and if someone you live, work or do business with gets it wrong today you are advised to forgive and forget rather than make a big scene. Next time they'll get it right . . . maybe.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

It may seem as if a task of some sort is beyond you but you cannot allow that kind of negative thinking to creep into your mind. There is nothing, repeat nothing, that you cannot make a success of. Take it slowly, give it time and keep at it.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

There can be no more excuses: You know what needs to be done to make your life complete and you know you must get on with it this very minute. Identify your No. 1 goal and focus on it to the exclusion of everything else.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

This is a time for looking into the future and deciding how you want the world to see you a year, five years or even 10 years from now. Visualize what it is you most want to accomplish, then start doing the things that will bring it about.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Do something that excites you today, no matter what it might do to your reputation. The sun in sympathetic Virgo will give you the courage to ignore those who say you should not take risks. Some people believe risks are what make life worth living.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Important people are on your side and you must let them know what you need. Those above you on the ladder of success will go out of their way to meet your requests, but they can only do that if they know what they are. They can't read minds.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Ideas are coming so thick and fast now that it may feel a bit overwhelming. The important thing is that you make a note of every new insight as and when it arises. If you wait even a few minutes you could easily forget. Write them down!

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.