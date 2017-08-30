August 30: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must resist the urge to spend money you don't have on purchases you don't need. Virgos are supposed to be careful with cash but there are signs you are losing control. Sort out your emotional issues first and money won't be so much of a problem.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

You have been working so hard of late that you could do with a break, but employers and senior colleagues are unlikely to give you time off. Why? Because you are so important to their plans that you cannot be spared. You should be flattered.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The sun is moving through the most creative area of your chart, which means you are luckier than most in that you have an outlet for your tensions and desires. For best results try doing something physical today. You are ultra-competitive too.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

A loved one is feeling a bit down at the moment and you are the only one who can cheer them up. Insist that they come out with you on the town tonight. They will resist at first but chances are they secretly want to let off some steam.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You are so in tune with someone's inner feelings that you will be able to predict what they need most over the next 24 hours. If you cannot give it to them personally make an effort to find someone who can. Everyone needs a friend like you!

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Do you take a small profit now or do you hold on a while in the hope that you can make a bigger profit later on? Only you can decide but the sun remains in the money area of your chart for several weeks yet, so why be hasty?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may not see eye-to-eye with a friend today but don't let that put a strain on your relationship. Just accept that their way of seeing things is as valid for them as your way is for you. It's about being different, not about right or wrong.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You're not the sort to get emotional easily but you will probably lose your cool over the next 24 to 48 hours. Your feelings may get the better of you but there is no need to berate yourself for it. You're human like everyone else.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You may not enjoy being the centre of attention but that's too bad because all eyes will be on you today. Most of those eyes will be friendly but there may be one or two people who are jealous of you. Good. It shows you're doing something right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Upheavals on the work front are likely over the next few days but there is no need to panic. These changes may be upsetting for some people but for you they create new opportunities, so stay alert. And remember, ambition is not a dirty word.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Not everyone will be happy with what happens today but you will be. That's because you know how to look beyond immediate events and see what it means from a wider and higher perspective. The cosmic plan is still unfolding as it should.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Two equally attractive offers will tempt you today. One promises short-term rewards that are pretty good, while the other promises long-term rewards that could be even better. Do you stick or do you twist? That depends on how desperate you are.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign will bring hidden tensions to the surface today and tomorrow but that's no bad thing. For too long you have tried to pretend that a relationship is fine. It isn't, but it can be if you face up to those tensions now.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.