August 31: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Secrets. Everyone has them but not everyone has as many as you. Over the coming year you need to find ways to turn some of your secrets into common knowledge. Why? Because they are becoming too hard to hide and too heavy to carry alone.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

If something of value goes out of your life today you must wave it a fond farewell and start looking around for something of equal or superior value to replace it. The planets will guide you in the right direction and soon you will have forgotten your loss.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Push yourself hard for someone you are fond of. It's quite likely you will exhaust yourself physically in the process but you will also do a huge amount of good for your relationship. Let them see you are willing to sacrifice yourself for their love.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If someone you enjoy socializing with wants to go off and be on their own today don't take it as a personal insult. They are not rejecting you at all, they just need some time and space to get their thoughts and feelings in working order again.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You don't need to be modest about your ambitions. Let others know what it is you intend to achieve and then get on and prove you have what it takes to deliver. The fact that you publicize it openly will put pressure on you, and that's what you need.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Others can bend the rules and fight dirty if they wish but don't sink to their level. There is something about Leo that is superior and commanding, regal even, and that is the image you must live up to, today and every day from now on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

According to the planets you are withholding information from those closest to you and if they find out they won't be too happy about it. Even if you are doing so to spare them from bad news they have a right to know what is going on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

There is an important relationship matter that needs to be resolved and it is likely to be resolved quicker if you are totally open and honest with each other. Don't wait for them to make the first move – tell them how you feel, and why, right now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

It may annoy you that certain individuals lack get up and go, especially as you have been working so hard of late, but they won't change their ways, not even for you. Maybe it is time to sever your alliance. Maybe you should be looking elsewhere.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

A negative outlook will attract negative people and negative events, so you need to get over whatever is currently annoying you and move your mind-set to a higher level. Sags are supposed to be bright and cheerful, so replace that frown with a smile.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Things that were important to you yesterday do not seem so important today, but as mind planet Mercury is going through one of its retrograde phases you are advised not to get rid of them. You may yet change your mind and be keen on them again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

If someone in a position of power asks you to put in some extra physical work today you would be wise to agree. The planets indicate that if you show willingness now you won't be expected to do so much lifting later when the real heavy stuff begins.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

How's your self-discipline? That bad huh? Well, like it or not you are going to have to knuckle down today and focus your mind on completing a task that should have been finished a long time ago. Consider yourself lucky to get another opportunity.

