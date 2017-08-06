August 6: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The only true constant in life is change and the sooner you come to terms with that fact the happier and more productive you will be. Any day can be a new beginning, but your birthday is the ideal time to start afresh and start winning again.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You enjoy showing how creative you can be (some might call it showing off!) but the planets warn there is someone who is so jealous of your popularity and success that they will do anything to make you look bad. Watch your back this week.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Although you usually like to plan well ahead so you are in control of events you are currently in one of those moods where you go to the opposite extreme and leave everything until the last moment. The results will be fun, but challenging too.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You need to be more open and honest about your emotions, not least your romantic desires. Everyone knows you have feelings for a certain person, so why go on denying it? The upcoming lunar eclipse urges you to acknowledge your passion.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

A dispute of some kind may be upsetting but in the long-term it will work itself out, so don't let it get you down mentally. What happens during the early part of next week will show there was precious little to get worked up about.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The lunar eclipse in your opposite sign of Aquarius tomorrow will force you to confront the reality that you cannot make people think or act like you. The more you try to change them the more they will dig in their heels and stay the same.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

The message of the stars this week is that you need to keep a low profile. Above all don't let anyone talk you into taking on extra commitments, at home or at work. You've got enough things to finish as it is without starting something new.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Be careful what you say this week as some of the people you interact with will be touchy to say the least. Creatively and romantically this is a good time for you but you still need to engage your brain first before using your vocals chords.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Someone is sure to make a major drama out of a minor crisis over the next few days. Keep your head and don't let the hysterical nonsense of a friend or loved one change what you are planning to do. It's all an act anyway, so ignore it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Life is a lot of fun at the moment but tomorrow's lunar eclipse could add a cloud or two to your otherwise sunny horizon. Whatever others say or do you can be pretty sure they are exaggerating, so don't take them seriously. Keep smiling.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You have been in the spotlight quite a bit of late but as from now you will need to focus less on your social activities and more on your financial situation. Make sure you have enough ready cash to get you through the next few days.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Tomorrow's lunar eclipse in your sign will disrupt at least one and maybe several important relationships. The thing to remember is that no matter how rude or abrasive certain people may get they don't really mean it. Rise above their harsh words.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Why are you being kept in the dark? Why will no one tell you what is going on? Whatever the reason there is no need to panic because by this time tomorrow everything will be clear. Whether or not you are pleased about it remains to be seen.

