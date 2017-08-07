August 7: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A lunar eclipse on your birthday means that a partnership or relationship has reached a critical phase and over the next few weeks you will need to decide whether or not it is worth carrying on with. Don't decide with your heart, decide with your head.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You can tell people what they want to hear today if you so choose but it won't do them any favours. Today's lunar eclipse means that certain individuals need a dose of reality in their lives, so be blunt and call it as you see it.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You are so caught up with the idea of winning at the moment that you may be tempted to cut corners and break rules. If that is the case you need to remind yourself that life is not about coming first but of playing the game.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

This should be an exciting week, especially if you are on the move, but you need to be aware that today's eclipse is a clear warning that you must not take foolish risks. You're not the only who will be on the move, so watch out for collisions!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

This is not a good time to go wild with money. You may have extra cash in your pocket at the moment but it won't be there for long if you go on a spree. You don't have to be a miser but you do have to be prudent.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Someone will try to make life difficult for you today but they can only succeed if you let them get to you. Today's lunar eclipse is sure to bring division and discord but you have what it takes to mentally and emotionally rise high above it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You can never be 100-per-cent certain that a new project will succeed but today's eclipse means you can be certain it will fail if you don't plan with extra care. Do your homework and chances are it will work out brilliantly for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If someone you are fond of wants to do their own thing today you must let them, even though you think they are making a big mistake. People learn best when they learn the hard way, so be ready to help them up when they fall.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Are you any closer to reaching the targets you set yourself six months ago? If the answer is No then you must stand back a bit and try to see where you have been going wrong. Today's eclipse will bring the perspective that has been lacking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

There is a danger that the sun in your fellow fire sign of Leo has raised your expectations too high and if that is the case today's eclipse will bring you back to earth with a bump. Even a Sag has limits. Know them and stay within them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Money matters will take centre stage yet again over the next few days but this time it is not just about your money but other people's money too. If someone has entrusted you to look after their financial affairs you must not let them down.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Today's lunar eclipse in your sign marks the halfway point of your solar year. Make good use of it by looking back over the past six months or so and making an honest appraisal of how far you have come. Chances are it's quite a long way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The signs have been clear for some time that your workload is too heavy, that physically and mentally you have taken on more than you are capable of handling. Today's eclipse demands that you cut back on your commitments, not later but now.

