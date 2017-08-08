August 8: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Leos are renowned for their courage and over the next 12 months you will amaze just about everyone by your determination to do something different with your life. There is no doubt at all that you have got what it takes, so take what you need!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

The sun's journey through the most dynamic area of your chart will help you break free of routines and habits that are holding you back from reaching your full potential. One big push is all it needs Aries. Your life WILL change for the better.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

What is your highest ideal? That is what you should now be aiming for. Don't give up on it just because you find it tough or because others are trying to put you off. You can and you must follow your dream – and transform it into reality.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You need to take care over the next 24 hours, because the universe could easily upset your plans if you have not thought them through in enough detail. Success is likely toward the end of the week, but only if you take the right steps now.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Even if friends and family members go out of their way to find fault with your actions you must not change course. Once they realize that you know what you are doing they will rally round and support your efforts – but you have to make an effort first.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Good news of some sort will lift your spirits today and remind you that, all things considered, life is pretty good for those born under the sign of the lion. Once you feel better about yourself, you can help others feel better about themselves too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Have the courage and the confidence to strike out in a new direction. Don't listen to those who say what you want to do is too hard – for them it may be but for you it will be ridiculously easy. Once you start you won't want to stop.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You have got it into your head that someone is out to make life tough for you and if you make even the smallest mistake they will come down on you hard. That kind of negative thinking could easily be self-fulfilling, so get over it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You will get the red carpet treatment wherever you go today and, of course, you deserve it. But after a while you will get bored and do something that reminds people you should never be taken for granted, even when they love what you do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

If you have an idea to sell to someone who is skeptical it will be easier to do when the sun links with your ruler Jupiter on Thursday. Between now and then make sure your plan is watertight, as you are sure to be questioned about it in detail.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You have spent so much time helping others of late that your own needs have been neglected. Now you must balance the books and ask those who have benefited from your assistance to do something for you. Make it an order if you have to.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

A rival will have to meet you halfway if they are serious about ending your current feud. They may think they hold all the cards but even if that is true you are not the sort to give in, especially when you believe you are in the right.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Keep your eye on the big picture and don't let minor details distract you. At this time of year more than most you have a tendency to let little things assume the kind of importance they do not deserve, so look at the horizon, not at your shoes!

