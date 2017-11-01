Nov. 1: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to get your act together and take full advantage of the myriad openings and opportunities that are coming into your life. Forget about what happened yesterday and the day before – all that matters is what you choose to do today, and every day.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

What happens today will either strengthen or destroy an existing relationship. The important thing is that you allow yourself to see clearly which it must be and then act swiftly and decisively to make it happen. No, you can't turn back the clock.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You don't seem to be in the mood for anything serious at the moment and that's okay. Others may say you are wasting precious time and letting good opportunities pass you by, but if you can't see a reason to rush then why force it?

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Just because you find it easy to impose your will on other people does not mean you have to do so. The planets indicate that you will get more from people if you treat them well and ask for favors rather than demanding them.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The sun in your fellow water sign of Scorpio means there is nothing you cannot do – that's right, nothing! So ask yourself, how can you improve those areas of your life that have not been running smoothly of late? Ask yourself, then act.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You can, when the mood takes you, shock even those who know you well with the things you say and do. But shock tactics alone won't take you where you want to go today, so tone down the bad guy image and try acting normal for a change.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You seem to be getting along famously with just about everyone at the moment, including people you only recently fell out with. Make use of this harmonious phase to get them to support your aims, especially those of a creative nature.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Make a special effort to impress employers and other important people today. Too often in the past you missed out because you did not want to seem pushy but now there is too much at stake – you MUST make them see how professional you are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You have never been one for doubt or false modesty and with both the sun and Jupiter moving through your sign you clearly think the world of yourself. But does the world think that way too? What can you do to make a better impression?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may not be in a dominant mood at the moment but you do need to let others know that you intend to do your own thing, in your own way, in your own time. Don't tell them – show them. Act first and explain yourself later.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

It won't hurt to let other people call the shots today. Both at home and at work you are advised to take a back seat while loved ones and colleagues decide where to go and what to do. Wherever you end up you'll find ways to enjoy it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Neptune in the money area of your chart makes you a bit wasteful at times and it's likely that cash will slip through your fingers again today. But what of it? It's only bits of paper with pictures on it. There are more important things to worry about.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Forget about the little things that sometimes go wrong and focus on the big things that are going right for you with increasing regularity. Cosmic activity in one of the best areas of your chart promises great things – IF you think and act with true self-belief.

