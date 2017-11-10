Nov. 10: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The next 12 months will provide you with several opportunities to learn about who you really are and what you are truly capable of. Once you have that knowledge you will know what your life purpose is – and then it's up to you to get on with it.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

The way you choose to use words will to a large extent determine what kind of day you are going to have. For best results, speak softly and calmly and be an example of someone who gets things done without shouting and swearing.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You will have to talk your way out of a situation you should not have got into today. Next time, don't take too much for granted or let others call the shots when you should really be taking responsibility for them yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

No matter how confident you may feel at the moment you must take care when dealing with work issues and money matters. Try to look ahead a bit and identify traps and hazards before you fall into them. It pays to be careful.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

More than anything now you need to clear your mind of meaningless junk and focus your intellect on the things that matter the most to you. It is also a good time to let others know what you really think of them. Be gentle though.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

What others are telling you may sound convincing but your instincts are warning you that it's not as simple as they are trying to make out. Do your own research today and make sure you know what is going on. Rely on yourself, not other people.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Some of your ideas may seem a little impractical but that does not mean they cannot be made to work. Have confidence in what your mind is telling you and follow your thoughts to their logical conclusion. Your inner voice will guide you if you let it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You know that a certain task is going to be tough but with so many cosmic influences on your side at the moment you are up to the job. Start work on it today and don't stop until it is finished. Chances are it's a masterpiece in the making.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You may be having doubts about a project you recently got involved with, but you know it is too late to change your mind. In which case all you can do is go with the flow and do as good a job as you can. Give it your best shot.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may look confident but deep down you have some rather big self-doubts and one or more of them will come to the surface today. The important thing is that you do not allow them to immobilise you. Keep moving toward your goal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

A great deal is going on behind the scenes at the moment and you would not be human if you did not worry that it could impact negatively on you in some way. Maybe it will and maybe it won't but you'll always be tough enough to handle it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

No matter how much you like to be in control you must delegate a number of responsibilities today. If you don't you may find yourself working all hours over the weekend when you should be having fun with family and friends.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

It may at times feel as if you have the weight of the world on your shoulders, but the logical half of your brain tells you that's largely an illusion. You are no more and no less burdened than any other human being, so lighten up a little.

