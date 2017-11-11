Nov. 11: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Saturn-Uranus link on your birthday demands that you leave your old ways behind and find a more fulfilling fate. Listen to and act on what your Higher Mind tells you. The lower side of your nature has had its day and must now be left behind.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Saturn's link to Uranus in your sign this weekend is an excellent omen for long-term success. You feel secure enough to take chances and adventurous enough to push your limits – a combination that is sure to move you into a more productive phase.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The planets are now urging you to be a bit more balanced in your approach to life in general and to career matters in particular. You don't have to prove yourself and you don't have to put what you own and earn above everything else in importance.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The question you most need to ask yourself now is: Are my goals realistic? If they are then there is every chance that you will make progress over the next few weeks. If they are not then the results are unlikely to match up to your expectations.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Today's Saturn-Uranus link is an invitation to set yourself new targets but also a warning not to push yourself too hard. For best results you should focus on quality rather than quantity and build a reputation as a doer, not a talker.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You rarely find it hard to stand out from the crowd and with major planets highlighting positive areas of your chart your name will soon be up in lights. Don't get carried away though or it may also be on the Most Wanted list!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Great changes are possible in your life but you must first be honest with yourself about what it is you are hoping to accomplish. Don't worry about what others might think of your dreams, just go for them. Always be true to yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Once again you are torn between the future and the past, but this time you will find ways to reconcile the two so that your dreams merge nicely with reality. Ultimately, of course, there is no future and there is no past – it's all One.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Stay true to what you believe in, even if it brings you into conflict with people in positions of power. Just because someone has authority over you does not mean they are correct in their thinking – nor does it mean you should obey them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Saturn in your sign makes a perfect angle to Uranus, planet of changes, today. What that suggests is that you need to let go of all your fixed ideas and let fate guide you in a more fluid direction. It's time to be more radical in your thinking.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

By all means feel sorry for people who have not been as fortunate as you but don't beat yourself up about it. The best way to do your bit for others is to take care of your own needs first. It's not selfishness, it's common sense.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The planets warn you have been taking certain issues too seriously and need to look at them from a more detached point of view. That won't be easy for someone of your strong opinions but it must be done if you want to be happy.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may not be in the mood for compromise but today's powerful cosmic influences demand that you find a middle way that everyone can agree on. It does not matter who is "right" and who is "wrong" – it matters only that everyone makes progress.

