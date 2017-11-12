Nov. 12: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No matter how happy and successful you have been in recent months you will smile even wider and shine even brighter over the coming year – that's the message from the stars. It may never get this good again, so make the most of your opportunities.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Don't be afraid to unburden your feelings during the early part of the coming week. You may think that by revealing your innermost thoughts you could give others the impression that you are weak but it takes real strength to admit you have doubts.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Your confidence is sky-high at the moment and will remain way up there in the stratosphere for several days to come. Don't waste your time on petty tasks. Delegate as much as you can and save your energy for the things that really matter.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Sometimes you refuse to act in case you get it wrong and make a fool of yourself but today you will go right the other way and take the kind of risks that can make a real difference in your life. Fame and fortune are yours for the asking.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

A fantastic Venus-Jupiter union tomorrow will boost your confidence no end. Whatever it is you want most out of life you can and you must go all out to get it now. If you think big and act big then big rewards will soon be yours.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The message of the stars for Leos everywhere at the moment is that you need to spend more time with your family. No matter your ambitious you may be you must make time for those you love. That's quality time, not just a few fleeting moments.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Your drive to get things done is pushing you to work harder than ever but you also need to give yourself some down time once in a while. Travel and social activities are under amazing stars at the moment, so lighten up and have some fun.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Good fortune of some kind will come your way over the next 48 hours and, yes, you do deserve it. Others deserve to share in your current lucky streak too, so make sure friends and loved ones benefit with you. You can easily afford it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Life is good and getting better by the moment. Not only is the sun moving through your sign but tomorrow's Venus-Jupiter link adds to your belief that anything and everything is possible for you now. Your belief will make it a reality.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Try not to lose sight of reality over the next 24 hours. It would be easy to get carried away and think that nothing could possibly go wrong but the planets warn your mind could be playing tricks on you. Be optimistic but don't be naive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You will get 10 things done today in the same time that it usually takes you to get just two or three tasks completed. But remember you don't have to do it all on your own. Friends and family members will happily help out, if you ask them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The harder you have worked in recent weeks the bigger the rewards you will enjoy over the next few days. Just be careful that, in the warm glow of success, you don't let it all go your head and take on extra responsibilities. You're doing enough.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Everything in your life is sugar sweet at the moment and cosmic activity in your fellow water sign of Scorpio will start the new week off in the most delightful way. Creatively and romantically all things are possible, so set your sights high.

