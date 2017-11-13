Nov. 13: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A superb Venus-Jupiter link on your birthday will fill your heart with love and laughter and make the world look a much sunnier place than it has done of late. Make that feeling last as long as you can – it's worth more than diamonds and pearls.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

This is an important time for partnerships in general but even more so for those of a business nature. Be helpful and considerate in your dealings with others but don't let them play games with your feelings. Profit must come first, for now at least.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The most important thing today is that you remain impartial in all situations where people you are fond of are at each others' throats. Act as a peacemaker or go-between if you can, but don't show signs of favouritism, or everyone will turn against you!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Mercury, your ruler, is at odds with Neptune, planet of deception, today so be careful what you say and who you trust. Under no circumstances give anyone permission to negotiate on your behalf – more likely than not they will cheat you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You are full of love and laughter at the moment and long may it continue, but spare a thought for those who are not enjoying life as much as you. What can you do to make them see what a wonderful place the world is? So do it!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You may need to remind yourself today that you are not responsible for what partners and loved ones do. If they make mistakes – and, of course, we all make mistakes – that is no reflection on you, so there is no need to accept any of the blame.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Set yourself targets you know you can reach today and work toward them slowly and diligently. One of the great things about your sign is that you are not flashy – you just get on and do what needs to be done. That's why people trust you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

It's true that you tend to see further and deeper than most other people, but that does not mean you know everything and you would do well to keep that fact in mind today. Talking of your mind, can you trust what your thoughts are telling you?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Don't worry if someone pours cold water on your big idea today, just get on and do it anyway. Most likely they are jealous that you are doing so well and would like to see you fail, but that's not going to happen – you simply won't let it happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

There is a lot going on behind the scenes at the moment so don't waste time trying to work out what is going to happen next because chances are you'll get it completely wrong. Stay flexible and react to events as and when they occur.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

There is a danger that you will be too merciful over the next 24 hours, especially with people who do not deserve it. By all means forgive those who have wronged you but don't forget what they did or chances are they will do it again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Your head is at sixes and sevens at the moment – you don't know which way to turn. Neptune's influence makes it difficult to determine what is fact and what is fiction so, for the time being at least, take everything you hear with a large pinch of salt.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Cosmic activity in the sympathetic sign of Scorpio is doing wonders for your confidence but other aspects warn that too much self-belief could be your undoing. Don't take anything for granted over the next 24 hours, on the work front especially.

