Nov. 14: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don't worry too much if you slipped up in various ways over the past 12 months because you will more than make up for it over the coming year. It wasn't so much a slip up as a reset. Now you are ready to confidently move forward again.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Your beliefs and opinions will be questioned by someone who thinks they know better than you and, of course, you will fight hard to protect them. For best results you should go on the offensive and point out their own inconsistencies and inadequacies.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You have some pretty big responsibilities to take care of at the moment and although you might like to forget about them and do something more interesting you know that isn't going to be possible for quite a while. Duty calls and Taurus must answer.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If you are the sort of Gemini who enjoys a challenge then you will appreciate what occurs today. You will be confronted by challenges each and every way you turn but no way will you admit defeat – you don't know the meaning of the word.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You must trust your instincts today, even though everyone seems to be moving in a different direction to you. Sometimes it pays to go against accepted wisdom and the planets indicate this is one of those times. You'll enjoy being a maverick.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Be nice to everyone you meet today, both on a personal and on a business level. They may not always be nice to you but that is irrelevant – the only thing that matters is that you have chosen to be a force for good.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

There can be no more playing around or playing the amateur – you can and you must get serious about your long-term aims and ambitions. Not everyone will approve of what you have chosen to do but then not everyone can be as smart as you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may be tempted to speak your mind but the planets warn that is not such a good idea, especially if you are the kind of Libra who, once you start talking, finds it hard to stop again! Think before you speak. If in doubt, don't speak at all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in the financial area of your chart may compel you to tighten your belt a bit today but that's no bad thing. Life has been so good to you of late that you may have forgotten what it means to have limited resources. You need reminding.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The most important thing today is that you don't try to pull rank on people who, while slightly lower down the rung professionally, have information and contacts you are going to need. You want them helping you, not helping your rivals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The pressure is beginning to get to you but no way will it beat you. As a cardinal sign you are not the sort to give up at the first sign of opposition – on the contrary, you relish a challenge. There's still a lot of fight in you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Every suggestion you make of late seems to be met with disapproval by those you live and work with. It may be hugely frustrating but don't let it get to you. If you cannot get their agreement then why not go off and do your own thing?

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

There is a huge drama taking place in your environment at the moment and you seem to be doing a pretty good job avoiding getting personally involved. Keep your wits about you today and you can be one of the few to profit from the situation.

