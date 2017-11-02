Nov. 2: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It may seem as if Lady Luck has overlooked you and that the more good fortune others enjoy the less success comes your way, but neither of those things are true. The only luck you need is the luck you create for yourself. Start creating it today.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Some of what happens over the next two or three days may be hard to understand but there is a reason for these events and everything will come right in the end. Follow your instincts both at home and at work and, above all, stay calm.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

With both the sun and Jupiter moving through your opposite sign you will get the chance to put partnerships and relationships on a firmer footing over the next few weeks. Never forget that it takes at least two to make a team.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You must make more of an effort to get along with those you live, work and do business with. Partners, loved ones and colleagues will forgive you almost any mistake and the least you can do is extend to them the same level of kindness.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The approaching full moon will bring both challenges and opportunities and you must be ready for all of them. Stop complaining that you don't get the breaks and start doing things that will encourage fame and fortune to come knocking at your door.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The most important thing today is that you act decisively, especially on the home front where loved ones expect you to take the lead. Never forget that you are on the same team and can accomplish great things if you stick together.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You can, if you wish, allow yourself to get annoyed by certain people's behaviour but the approaching full moon warns it will be a waste of your time and energy. If certain individuals get you down just turn your back on them and find new friends.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

What happens around the time of Saturday's full moon will leave you no choice but to admit that you have been spending too much money on things you don't need. With that fact in mind don't waste cash on yet another shiny new toy today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Some sort of new beginning is not only possible but desirable too, but it won't just happen as if by magic. Deep down you already know what it is you must do to transform your life, so stop wasting time and get on and do it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The right mental attitude is a must: with it you will find ways to turn events in your favour; without it you will keep stumbling from one failure to another. It's time to get your act in gear Sag and move up to a much higher level.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You may prefer to keep your distance from people but the planets warn you could lose out professionally if you don't make more of an effort to be a team player. Working with others does not have to be a pain – it can even be fun!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The more time you spend making plans now the more likely it is that something beneficial will occur before the end of the year. Important people will give you the chance to move up in the world – IF you can convince them it's what you truly desire.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You won't find it hard to reach out and influence people, so get out there and show what you can do. You can make things easier for yourself by ditching all thoughts of the past. Each day is a new beginning. Make every day count.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.