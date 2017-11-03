Nov. 3: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You can make things happen for yourself this year but it's important that you focus on activities that benefit other people as well. You are an integral part of the universal eco system, which means good (and bad) things will always come back to you.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

The changes taking place in your life may not be easy to deal with and no doubt there are times when you feel hard done by, but don't lose heart. In the greater scheme of things you are making considerable progress, so keep at it.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Once again it would appear that you are on the receiving end of other people's negative attitudes and, of course, you don't much like it. In which case why are you still living and working with them? Change the scene and change your world.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Work and health issues are coming under the spotlight a lot of late and what happens today will make it obvious that you have been working too hard. The only effort you should be making is in rearranging your schedule so you have more time for yourself.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Other people may doubt your abilities but you know you have what it takes and nothing can stop you succeeding. It's not often you show this level of rampant self-belief, so make good use of it and start moving up in the world.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Recent changes in your personal affairs are now having a knock-on effect in your professional life but that is not an excuse to backtrack on what you decided. The more you leave behind the more you stand to gain in the very near future.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

It's not like you to speak your mind with such emotional force but the fact that you are now doing so should convince friends and foes alike that you mean business. Just make sure that what you say can be backed up by the facts.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Your current all-or-nothing attitude to life will work wonders in certain areas but in others is sure to cause you unnecessary trouble. Each and every time before you act ask yourself if, on balance, it will create more goodwill or more resentment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You don't care in the slightest what other people say, least of all about what you are up to – you care only that your efforts bring the rewards you desire. Today, more than most days, you can accomplish remarkable things, because you have total self-belief.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You hate it when others keep secrets from you and will go out of your way today to find out what's going on. Have you not considered the possibility that there may be nothing going on? Maybe it's just your mind playing tricks on you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You need to get more involved in social activities and today's sun-Neptune link will help you open up and join with others in ventures you both enjoy. It's also a good time to get involved in charitable work. Your integrity will be much in demand.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You have faced no end of challenges in recent weeks but the biggest is yet to come. Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart will bring you face-to-face with someone who challenges who you are and what you do. It's a battle you must win.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Today's harmonious link between the sun and Neptune, your ruling planet, will bring out the very best in you. Align your thoughts, feelings and actions with the highest of motives and the universe will grant you the highest of rewards.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.