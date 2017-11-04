Nov. 4: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday warns that certain people will turn against you, but in a way that's good as it is better to have your enemies in the open where you can keep track of them. They won't stop you – they won't even slow you down.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

There may be no logical reason why you believe that someone is trying to cheat you but you know from past experience that it's never a good idea to ignore your instincts. Keep a tight grip on your wallet or purse over the next 48 hours.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Today's full moon in your sign will no doubt make it feel as if you have no control over your fate but you are being overly dramatic. Keep your emotions under control and look at your situation logically. Most likely it's no big deal.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Don't let anyone talk you into taking on extra responsibilities this weekend. You have more than enough on your plate as it is, so don't be afraid to say "No" even if someone you love is doing the asking. Be kind, but be kind to yourself first.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You cannot keep up the pace you have been moving at in recent days and this weekend's full moon will in some way or other force you to slow down. Use this short breathing space to check that you are still moving in the right direction.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You don't have to take everything that happens so personally Leo. The world is not conspiring to make you look bad or deny you what is rightfully yours. Attitude is everything – change yours for the better and life will change for the better too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If there is something you need to say, something you have kept to yourself longer than is healthy, then get it off your chest this weekend. Don't worry that your words might offend some people – that means they are having the desired effect.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If you play safe today it is possible that you will miss out on something big, but if you don't play safe, and get it wrong, you could lose something of even greater value. This is one of those occasions when you should err on the side of caution.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Most things come easy to you now but one thing you desire remains obstinately beyond your reach. Take it as a cosmic hint that you are not supposed to have it, at least not yet. First learn to love what you already possess.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

According to the planets you have been a bit too generous in recent weeks and need to cut back on your spending on other people. Also, try not to do things for friends and family members when it is clear they could do them quite easily for themselves.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Those feelings of self-doubt you thought you had got rid of will return today but they won't have too negative an effect. You are moving too fast to contemplate slowing down, let alone stopping. Decisive action beats self-doubt every time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You may have a hard time keeping certain things secret this weekend. In which case you might as well own up to what you have been doing and let everyone know about it. Even if certain people disapprove what can they do? Nothing!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You have nothing to worry about and everything to look forward to, so don't let today's full moon bring you down mentally or emotionally. Travel and social plans could be subject to sudden disruptions but it's no big deal, so don't overreact.

