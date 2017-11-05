Nov. 5: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Deep down you know what it is you should be doing and what occurs over the next two or three months will compel you to get started on it at last. Always look forward, never look back and treat each and every day as a new beginning.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

If you bet against the odds this week you may come out on top, but more likely you will lose out in a big way, so err on the side of caution and keep your money in your pocket. Remember, there is no such thing as a "sure thing".

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Now is the time to open your heart and let loved ones know how you feel about them. Your ruler Venus in your opposite sign from Tuesday onwards will make it easy for you to show your affectionate side. Don't hold back.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If you find that you are working so hard that you don't have time for fun and games then obviously you are doing something wrong. Maybe it's time to take a look at your schedule and make a few changes – the kind that benefit you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

No matter how laid-back you happen to be you must push yourself harder now the sun is moving through the most creative area of your chart. Look for new ways to make money and make your mark professionally. It's time to get down to business.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Don't keep your feelings bottled up inside. The planets urge you to express yourself as forcefully as possible over the next few days. If there is something you believe others need to know then give it to them and don't think of the consequences!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Words come easily to you now and you won't hesitate to let others know what is on your mind, whether they want to know it or not. They say a picture is worth a thousand words but your words paint pictures that are impossible to ignore.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If you follow your instincts over the next few days you could make a fortune. Venus, your ruler, moves into the money area of your chart on Tuesday, which means that your hunches will be spot on. Never doubt what your inner voice tells you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

All things are possible for you over the coming week. Mercury, planet of the mind, moves out of your sign today but Venus, planet of emotional and material values, moves in on Tuesday. Listen to your heart – it knows what's best for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

There is only one thing you should be afraid of now and that is you might not use your talents to the fullest degree. If you can imagine a goal then you can make it happen quite easily. Your mind creates your reality on every level.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Group activities of all kinds are under excellent stars right now and if you make an effort to work with friends and colleagues you can create something of lasting value. Your aim must be to make a difference, not just to be different.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Be ambitious. Be assertive. Above all believe, really, truly, totally believe, that you deserve the best and are capable of getting it. This can be one of the most productive times of the year for you, so stop complaining and get to work.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You are doing too many things for too many people and it is doing you no favours. The message of the stars for Pisces for the coming week is that you need to assert your authority, at home and at work. Others should be doing things for you!

