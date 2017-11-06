Nov. 6: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What happened last week, last month or last year is of no importance – the only thing that matters now is what happens every day from now on. Your birthday stars recommend that you never look back – and never look forward more than 24 hours.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

It may be hard to get inspired as the new week begins, but you can find a way to get there if you really want to. Just because you are in a downbeat mood does not mean you have stay in one. Snap out of it and get moving again.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

There are a lot of strange things going on around you at the moment that you can't make head nor tail of. However, none of it is aimed at you personally, so stop worrying and start using your imagination in more positive ways.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

This is a great time to get rid of all the junk you have acquired in recent months – and that's mental and emotional junk as well as just physical junk. The more you get rid of the more space you will have for the things that matter.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You seem to be unduly worried that something of value is about to be taken away from you. Maybe you should ask yourself how many other times in the past your fears have proved to be unfounded? Stop worrying and start living!

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

What you do today is not important. What matters is the way in which you do it. Act as if you have no doubts at all and when others see your confident air they will respect you and do whatever it is you ask of them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

It's okay to be assertive but be careful you don't go too far and annoy people whose support you are going to need in the days and weeks to come. Why create bad feeling when you don't have to? Always think before you act.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Everything in this life happens for a reason, so don't get uptight if you are held back from doing what you want to be doing over the next two or three days. Minor setbacks are just that, minor – it's not the end of the world.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Later in the month you will look back and realize that the things you are worrying about now were not worth the time or the energy. Now that you know that you can, if you wish, stop worrying about them this very moment. So stop it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Why does everyone but you seem to be laughing? Why does everyone but you seem to be having fun? Most likely it's because your attitude is all wrong. You can make yourself happy or you can make yourself sad – the energy it takes is just the same.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The most important thing this week is that you stay patient, because if you allow yourself to get restless you will start taking risks, and if you start taking risks all sorts of things could go wrong. Take your time and get it right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

There is no point trying to hide your feelings because everyone can see that you are not happy with your current situation. And that's good because it means they now expect you to do something decisive. What do you think that something might be?

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

As one door closes another door invariably swings opens, so don't waste time lamenting what has gone wrong in your life, look to the future and be positive about what you are going to accomplish. Aim for nothing less than greatness.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.