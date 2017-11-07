Nov. 7: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The time for confrontation is through – your one and only aim now must be to find common ground with other people, even those you don't like very much. Venus moving into your sign on your birthday will help by keeping you mellow.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You can be aggressive when the need arises but you can be a charmer too and with Venus moving into the wealth area of your chart today the latter approach will help you much more where money and business matters are concerned. Be nice!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Don't try to force others to see things your way because you will succeed only in making them even more determined to oppose you. Just present them with the facts and let them make up their own minds. What counts as "facts" is, of course, debatable.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You don't need to feel guilty about all the fun you have been having of late – in fact you should revel in it. Others can try to bend your ear with tales of woe if they so wish but you don't have to take any of it seriously.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Social and travel plans, and creative activities, are under excellent stars at the moment, so don't sit at home wondering what the world is up to, get out there and find out. Are you looking for love? You may very well find it.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Just because someone has a different perspective on life does not mean you cannot get along. Say your piece and say it well, then open your ears to what they have to tell you. Chances are you can learn something from each other.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

There is no right way or wrong way to what you are trying to do, so ignore those who say you should follow their advice and listen only to your own inner voice. The one and only thing that matters is that YOU are happy with the results.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Don't worry too much if everyone seems to be looking at an issue from one point of view while you are looking at it from another. You could be right and you could be wrong but ultimately it won't matter. What will be will be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Your mind seems to be jumping all over the place at the moment, but that's okay. With Venus, planet of love, moving into your sign today it's not your mind that matters but your heart. On this occasion feelings rank higher than facts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Something you said weeks, months, maybe even years ago will return to either help you or haunt you today. It will certainly remind you that causes have consequences, be they good or bad. What goes around always comes around in the end.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You will have to spell things out for friends and colleagues in plain and simple language over the next 24 hours. Keep repeating your message until it eventually sinks in – they'll get it, though it may take longer than you expected.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart makes this an important time for partnerships of a professional nature. Aim to strike the right balance between co-operation and forcefulness when dealing with colleagues and people in positions of power.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Don't speak too harshly about people who have let you down. Most likely they did not do so on purpose and, even if you suspect they did, there is nothing to be gained from making an issue of it. Pretend it does not bother you in the slightest.

