Nov. 8: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have complete confidence in yourself, and that's good, but you also need to watch which way the wind is blowing over the coming year because not everything will depend on your actions alone. There are other people in the world you know!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

If you rush important decisions today it may cause problems that could otherwise have been avoided. You're not the only one who will be acting in an illogical manner over the next 24 hours – everyone seems a bit off-key at the moment.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

It will pay you to keep your nose out of other people's business today. You may want to get involved for the best possible reasons but the planets warn that others will see it as unwanted and uninvited interference. Take care of your own needs.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Someone you work or do business with seems determined to irritate you, and they are making a good job of it. Whatever they say over the next 24 hours don't let it get to you and don't hit back in kind. They're not worth the effort.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Just because you disagree with someone does not mean you cannot work with them. Even if your viewpoints are at opposite ends of the spectrum there are still ways you can help each other. Make like you're the two halves of a single whole.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Your feelings for a friend or relative will swing between love and hate on an almost hourly basis. For best results, stay out of their way as much as you can and don't take anything they say or do too seriously. Don't take yourself too seriously either.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

No matter how carefully you watch your step over the next 24 hours you will still trip over an obstacle that has been deliberately placed in your path. Get up, dust yourself off and continue on your way. Nothing and no one can actually stop you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Even if the chances you took with money yesterday paid off you must not take chances with money today. You should know better than to push your luck, so avoid any and all situations where you might be tempted to gamble.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Because you are so full of confidence at the moment you could easily say something that hurts someone you like or even love without knowing that you've done it. Try to remember that not everyone can be as mentally strong as you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

If your instincts tell you that someone is plotting behind your back you must do what you can to protect yourself, but avoid going into panic mode because it's unlikely the consequences will be that bad. Don't let your fears get the better of you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Certain issues must be brought into the open today. Be honest about what you think and feel and invite others to be honest with you as well. Most likely the current negative situation is being caused by nothing more than poor communication.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You seem to be anxious about a new task or responsibility and that's quite natural, but don't let it prey on your mind to such an extent that you find you cannot get started. Get help from someone with more experience – all you have to do is ask.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You won't take kindly to criticism today, even if you suspect that what others are saying is basically true. Go your own way, do your own thing and ignore those who try to influence your thinking – it's what you think that counts.

