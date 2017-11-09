Nov. 9: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Pluto, planet of power, is strong on your birthday this year, which means you have what it takes to craft a new destiny for yourself. You can be anything, do anything and make anything – the creative spark in you has never been stronger.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

Help will arrive when you need it today but you would not have required assistance at all if you had listened to your inner voice. Learn to trust what your instincts tell you – they come from a place beyond time and space where all the answers are known.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

With so much cosmic activity taking place in your opposite sign it may seem at times as if everything you do is dictated by other people. But even if that is true you can still have your say. You'll just have to speak a bit louder than usual.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Certain habits and routines have outlived their usefulness and must now be junked so you can move on to something better. On this occasion you will have to be ruthless with yourself: Get rid of everything – yes everything – that feels old and outdated.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Lady Luck is clearly on your side at the moment but don't be foolish and start taking your good fortune for granted. And remember that it's not all about money and success – the foundation of your existence is still your home and family.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You can and you must change many things in your life – but you don't have to do it all on your own. Listen to what friends and relatives tell you today because they at least seem to have a clear idea of what needs to be done.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Don't waste time spelling things out in simple language for people you are close to emotionally – they will understand instinctively what it is you are trying to say. There is a bond between you that transcends the limits of speech.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

This is, as you know, an important time for money matters and business issues. The decisions you take over the next few days will set the scene for the next few months, so give them a lot of thought before making your move.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

So many things are possible for you now the sun, Jupiter and Venus are all moving through your sign. Don't try to do everything though. Your to-do list should never have more than three items on it at any one time. Focus on essentials only.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The sun in your next-door neighbour sign of Scorpio makes you more cautious than usual and that's a good thing. The kind of risks you like to take could end in disaster if you don't show a bit more self-control – for the time being at least.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Today's link between the sun in the friendship area of your chart and Pluto in your sign means you need to join forces with people who share your aims and ambitions. The fact is you won't get far on your own, so make alliances.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

If you want to make your mark on the world then now is the time to get serious about it. There can be no more half-hearted attempts at success – you either commit yourself 100 per cent to your dreams or you give up on them. Which will it be?

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You are under no obligation to follow a course of action that other people have laid down for you. In fact, if you have any sense you will reject their plans completely. Today and every day, do only what your instincts say is right for you.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.